FDC can handle all internal disagreements - Amuriat

The Forum for Democratic Change president Patrick Oboi Amuriat has said there are conflict resolution structures in place to handle any internal divisions in the party in case they arise. He was responding to reports in the media about the alleged disagreements among FDC's top brass including Amuriat himself, the party secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi, and spokesperson Ibrahim Semujju Nganda. He spoke to journalists at the party headquarters in Kampala.