FDC breakaway faction challenges party elections

Members of the Forum for Democratic Change who formed a breakaway group - the so-called Katonga Road faction - say Friday's delegates' conference organized by the Najjanankumbi group fell short of the constitutional requirements of the party's constitution. President of the Katonga Road faction Erias Lukwago insists that their delegates' conference held on 19th September decided on who the leaders of the party are and gave them interim powers to lead the opposition party.