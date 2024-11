FDC activists vow to press on despite terrorism charges

Thirty-six FDC activists out on bail and facing terrorism charges have vowed to continue advocating for national leadership change despite what they describe as "intimidation" by the government. The call came during their first appearance since their July arrest in Kisumu, Kenya, at the FDC Katonga faction office in Kampala. While in Kenya, the government alleges they were undergoing training on terrorism—claims they have strongly denied.