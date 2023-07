Fatal Shooting in Wakiso District: Police blames CMI operatives, suspects stray bullet hit

Police have blamed the Monday morning fatal shooting of a 34-old-woman in Nakabugo-Bbira Wakiso District, on operatives of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence. The woman, according to police, was shot by a CMI operative, who was part of a team that was in the area to arrest suspected criminals. However, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says she was hit by a stray bullet.