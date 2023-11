Fatal shooting during police eviction in Nakawa sparks outcry

Residents of Kiganda, on the boundary of Nakawa and Kira Municipality, are mourning the death of one of their own, allegedly shot dead during a police eviction of around 400 squatters from the land. The body of Richard Mubiru has been taken to Mulago Mortuary for a postmortem. Nakawa East MP Ronald Balimwezo has announced plans to petition the Speaker of Parliament regarding the incident.