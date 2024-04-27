Farmers call on government for action amid Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

Months after the government announced a widespread foot and mouth disease outbreak across the country, farmers are expressing frustration and calling for immediate solutions. This plea emerged during World Veterinary Day gatherings in Rakai district, as well as Kyotera and Sembabule districts, where farmers voiced concerns about the ongoing challenges they face.

Farmers are adamant about the need for genuine interventions, citing issues with ineffective remedies and a lack of access to essential vaccines for combating Foot and Mouth Disease and other animal health issues.

Earlier this year, the government imposed a significant quarantine following the disease outbreak, severely impacting farmers who were unable to sell their produce. While the government promised to provide vaccines and genuine drugs, farmers now urge authorities to fulfill these commitments as they continue to grapple with diseased animals.

Daniel Kasibule, President of the Uganda Veterinary Association, emphasized the necessity of adequate vaccine supplies, stating, "If we have over 16 million heads of cattle, then we should have at least 10 million doses. We are appealing to the government to meet the scientific requirement."

Dr. Majorine Nabbadda, Vice President of the Association, noted that Rakai had not reported new infections but urged farmers to remain vigilant against potential outbreaks.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ben Sssenkeera, a senior veterinary officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, urged farmers to focus on preventive measures while awaiting government intervention.

As dairy farmers await the arrival of vaccines for their sizable animal population, uncertainty looms regarding the timeline for the availability of essential drugs and vaccines, leaving farmers in a precarious situation with ongoing financial losses.