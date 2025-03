Faridah Nambi calls for calm after violent clashes

Tonight we continue our look into the contest in Kawempe North constituency, with a discussion with NRM's FARIDAH NAMBI KIGONGO, who is vying for election there. Speaking to RAYMOND TAMALE, FARIDAH NAMBI says she had asked for calm from the security forces after the lethal force used on Wednesday when the NUP candidate was nominated. A candidate and journalist were seriously injured in the fracas.