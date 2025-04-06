Famine forces Karamoja families to flee in search of food

A devastating famine is forcing families in the Karamoja sub-region to flee their homes in a desperate search for food. Unpredictable weather and failed harvests have left entire communities on the brink of starvation. The crisis is most severe in Kotido district, where waves of hungry residents are heading to the Teso sub-region in a bid for survival. Overwhelmed local leaders are now digging into their own pockets to feed the starving population. We have the report.