Family wrangles about Justice Arach Amoko's final resting place

The judiciary has said that the burial of Justice Stella Arach-Amoko, formerly of the Supreme Court has been delayed. The judge died in hospital on Saturday. Judiciary spokesperson Jameson Karemani told NTV that her body has been returned to the funeral home pending a court ruling or an agreement between wrangling members of her family over her final resting place. The family in Nebbi district where Justice Arach-Amoko is from wants her buried there whereas her husband's family in Adjumani district wants to go by the customs. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, that the judge's family has filed an application at the family court in Makindye seeking an order restraining her burial in Adjumani.