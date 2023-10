Family values take center stage at Kampala Diocese Anniversary

The State Minister in charge of primary Education Joyce Kaducu has rallied the Catholic Church to condemn the use of contraceptives and oppose abortion. Kaducu says together with other ministers in the government who have a solid catholic foundation will always stand firm to uphold the doctrine of the Catholic church. The Minister was speaking today during the celebration to mark 57 years of Kampala Archdiocese at Lubaga Cathedral.