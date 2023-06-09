Family stressed as Ugandan returnee disappears

Police are searching for a 26 year old Edwin Hannington Mujuni from Kiwatule who went missing nearly two months ago. Speaking to NTV, Patrick Onyango the spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan police says Mujuni's parents reported the matter to police, a week ago, after losing hope in his imminent return home. Mujuni’s mother Asha Nassuna Kimbugwe says her only son was staying with friends in Naalya up to the 6th of April, before they lost contact with him.