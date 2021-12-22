Family of Ugandan who died in Egypt struggling to have body brought back home

By Solomon Kaweesa More by this Author

By GERTRUDE MUTYABA More by this Author

Joseph Walugembe and his family in Kagezi, Kimanya-Kabonera in Masaka city are mourning the death of Milly Namazzi who died 15 days ago.



Namazzi is said to have been in Egypt under unclear circumstances. According to the family, she travelled to Saudi Arabia on a two-year contract of two years but after the agreement expired, her bosses refused to let her go.



“After her 2-year contract expired, she wanted to return home but she told us that her employers had refused to facilitate this,” Namazzi’s sister Margaret Nalwadde told NTV Uganda.



They say that the next they heard was that she had been flown to Egypt.



Namazzi’s younger sister Oliver Najjuuko says that she was in contact with her sister during her last hours in Egypt.



“She told me that she was in trouble. She said that some people were looking for her, that they wanted to kill her. She asked me to pray for her,” Najjuko says.



NTV has listened to WhatsApp voice messages, said to have been sent by Namazzi as her killers pursued her.



“I have a challenge and if you do not hear from me, I may be dead. I am hiding. I am going to switch off my phone,” Namazzi allegedly says in the recorded audio.



Surprisingly, that same night, Najjuko says that she received a call from Namazzi’s friend in Saudi Arabia announcing that Namazzi had died in a motor accident.



“Based on my last conversation with Milly, it is evident that she did not die from a motor accident,” Najjuko told NTV Uganda.



They also claim that the Dream Connect Limited that got her employed in the foreign country has not endeavoured to help them return the body.

The family says she has been their financial pillar.



“Dream Connect has not helped us at all. None of their officials has come to see us,” Namazzi’s mother Joyce Nassozi says.

“We find it so sad that the company that took Namazzi has failed to protect her. Even the government has failed,” Abdallah Kayonde an activist says.



John Crispus Wamanyi, the director of Dream Connect Limited says Namazzi’s contract expired in April but she refused to return home.



“She travelled to Saudi Arabia to work in April 2019. She worked and finished her contract in April 2021. After her contract is finished, her employer is supposed to offer her an air ticket to return home, which they did. Instead of returning, Ms Namazzi entered another agreement with her employer to extend her working period,” Wamanyi says.



Namazzi is survived by two daughters.