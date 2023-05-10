Family of Engola’s killer yet to receive his body

In Kabarole district, the family of the Late Private Wilson Sabiiti, who took his life after killing the former State Minister for labour Charles Okello Engola have not yet received any official communication on when his body will be returned to them for burial. According to Saidi Biryomumisho late Sabiiti's elder brother for over one week now the family has been waiting for his body to be returned by the Army so that they can conduct a burial ceremony.