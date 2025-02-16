Family, health workers, clergy join call for Besigye's release

Concerns about the declining health of former Presidential contender Dr. Kiiza Besigye, are coming from more corners, including his family and a health worker fraternity, for which he once worked, following his recent court appearance on Friday. While his family says they would like his personal doctor to visit him in prison, over fears for his well-being, the Uganda Medical Association says his needs exceed what is available at the prison's health care facilities.