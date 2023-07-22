Family, friends pay tribute to the former MP Hussein Kyanjo

Family and friends confirmed the passing of former Makindye West Member of Parliament, Hussein Kyanjo, at Kibuli Hospital on Saturday. Following this announcement family and friends, gathered at Kibuli Mosque to pray for the fallen former legislator. Kyanjo had been suffering from cancer for several years. Preliminary arrangements indicate the deceased's body will be transferred to Bukomansimbi tonight, with his burial slated for Sunday.