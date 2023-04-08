Family, friends mourn the loss of 9 lives in crash

It has emerged that the nine casualties of a fatal accident that occurred at Kyoko along the Masaka Mbarara highway belonged to 3 different families. Four of the 9 people who died in this accident were members of Francis Bbaale’s family, an employee of National Water and Sewerage Corporation, while another was Bbaale’s neighbour. Four other people were from Chris Ntege’s family including his wife and 2 children. They were all travelling to Isingiro district for the Easter weekend.