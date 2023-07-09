Family, friends eulogize the fallen businessman Apollo Nyegamehe

The business community is urging the family of the late Apollo Nyegamehe to carry on expanding the Aponye Group businesses, across borders, as their father did. The call came during a special requiem mass at his home in Lubowa, called to honor the businessman who died in a car crash, in Ntungamo on Thursday. During the service, that is still underway, Nyegamehe was eulogized as a businessman who extended a helping hand to several others and expanded.