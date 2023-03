Fallen journalist, Edward Muhumuza laid to rest in Kyegegwa

The remains of NTV Journalist Edward Muhumuza have today been laid to rest at his ancestral home in Kirinya village in Kyegegwa district. Muhumuza who died in a car crash on Saturday at Mpala on the Entebbe expressway has been eulogized as a humble, down-to-earth, and committed person. We have the pictures from Kirinya village, take a look.