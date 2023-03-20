Fallen Hoima chairperson laid to rest in his ancestral home

The former Chairperson of Hoima district Kadir Kirungi has been laid to rest at his ancestral home in Buswekera cell in Hoima City, following a traffic accident that claimed his life on Saturday, at Mataagi Village, Bukomero Town Council in Kiboga District. The deceased, whose vehicle crashed into an oncoming Isuzu Fuso Lorry, was commended for his good working relations as well as his commitment to Hoima's development. Several dignitaries including politicians and other Government officials attended the burial ceremony.