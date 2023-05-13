Fallen former labour State Minister Col Charles Okello Engola laid to rest

Family and friends have gathered in Oyam to pay their last respects to slain former Labour State Minister Charles Okello Engola, who was laid to rest at his home on Saturday. However, during the funeral service, religious leaders want President Museveni to introduce faith services in the forces. As SUDIR BYARUHANGA reports, Bishop Nelson Onono-Onweng says the stressful situations that push soldiers to shoot unarmed civilians, need to be religiously addressed.