Extra curricular activities: Parents urged to encourage learners to boost skills

The Chairperson of the National Private Educational Institutions Association in Wakiso District, Khalid Ssimbwa, has appealed to parents not to discourage their children from participating in co-curricular activities to explore their talents. Ssimbwa says this will help in bridging the current burgeoning employment gaps in the country. Ssimbwa singled out several people who didn’t go far with their studies but are benefiting from their talents.