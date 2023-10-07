Extension workers asked to help farmers increase production

"Get out of the office and go to the farms". The advice of Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to extension workers to help farmers increase production, productivity, and profitability. Nabbanja and several other ministers have pitched camp in the districts of Kagadi, Kibaale and Kakumiro to respond to President Museveni’s policy proposals. The Prime Minister says farmers are still stuck in producing low-value crops like maize and beans and should look at practicing commercial agriculture.