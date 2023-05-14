Experts worried self medication breeds more disease

Health workers are worried about a dangerous practice where people are purchasing drugs over the counter to treat and manage various diseases. Commonly referred to as ‘self-medication’, this involves the use of medicinal products by the consumer to treat self-diagnosed disorders or symptoms, or the intermittent or continued use of medication prescribed by a physician for chronic or recurrent diseases or symptoms. The habit has far-reaching implications including creating drug-resistant bugs!