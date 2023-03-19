Experts weigh in on presidential address protests

On Thursday this week, President Museveni addressed parliament at Kololo Ceremonial grounds but legislators from the opposition largely boycotted his address, in protest at the continued detention of NUP supporters. This is not the first time opposition MPs protest against a presidential address, including a walkout a few years ago. However, Jjingo Francis has been asking what the failure to attend sessions of parliament by the opposition legislators means in the grand scheme of things.