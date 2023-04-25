Experts weigh in on NUP clause that limits terms of service

Political analysts have cautioned the National Unity Platform Party to be cautious when implementing the new constitutional amendments on term limits. On Monday, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga spoke out on the party's decision last week, to introduce term limits for all party leaders and those elected on the party flag. While Mpuuga fears that the move could split the party forcing some members to join other political groups, the NUP leadership says it stands by the decision taken by the majority.