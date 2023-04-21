Experts weigh in on future of the anti-gay bill

Political pundits say there is a big chance that the Anti-Homosexuality Bill parliament passed by parliament a month ago shall be killed and buried. And they believe it will be so after President engaged MPs of the National Resistance Movement Party in what they see as an irregular process of returning the bill to parliament for review. The experts think President Yoweri Museveni is playing reverse psychology which will have the MPs ironically blamed for its eventual death despite having overwhelmingly passed it.