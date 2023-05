Experts weigh in on challenges of ending HIV/AIDS cases by 2030

The Uganda AIDS Commission is optimistic about achieving the target of ending HIV by 2030. The aim is for Uganda to reach zero new HIV infections and zero AIDS-related deaths by 2030, along with eliminating discrimination and stigma associated with the disease. As NOBERT ATUKUNDA reports, the Uganda AIDS Commission acknowledges that this ambitious goal will require a collaborative effort from all stakeholders.