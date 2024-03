Experts warn of potential impact of Foot and Mouth Disease

Veterinary doctors have warned that if the government does not institute a quarantine in Kampala and the virus spreads to areas close to Entebbe airport, it might impact air travel in and out of the country. The experts say it is likely to have a very high socio-economic impact since developed countries that have eradicated Foot and Mouth Disease won’t want to allow it in their countries.