Experts say there is no need for gaps in the mouth | Health Focus

Losing a tooth, whether due to trauma, cavities, or extractions, can be a daunting experience, leaving individuals with an unwanted gap in their smile. However, according to dental experts, living with this gap should no longer be the norm. In a world where science has evolved to remarkable heights, dental restoration offers a solution. This week in our health focus segment, Walter Mwesigye delves into the world of dental restoration, speaking with a seasoned dental surgeon about the power of modern dental procedures.