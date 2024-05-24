Experts explore Uganda’s ICT, development potential

The government has set its sights on making Uganda a leading Business Process Outsourcing hub in Africa by leveraging its technological and digital transformation. This was announced at a recent Business Process Outsourcing consultative meeting in Jinja, where government officials, private sector leaders, and industry experts gathered to discuss the country's business potential. At the meeting, Richard Gulume, the Jinja Resident District Commissioner, emphasized the urgency of embracing technology to transform Uganda's economy. With a pool of 239,000 skilled young people and 144,000 English-speaking talents, Uganda is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the global IT-enabled services market.