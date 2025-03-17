Experts caution against self-prescribing supplements

Over the years, supplements have gained popularity, with many individuals turning to them for various health benefits. However, health experts emphasize that supplements are not a replacement for food. They are designed to support those with nutritional needs. While natural foods remain the best source of nutrients, certain groups, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with specific health conditions, may require supplementation. Doctors caution against self-prescribing supplements among such groups, as improper use can lead to interactions with medications. NOBERT ATUKUNDA REPORTS.