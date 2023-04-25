Experts blame unsolved cases on inexperienced investigators, torture

Trusting inexperienced criminal investigation officers with high profile cases and relying on torture as a method of obtaining evidence from suspects, have been highlighted as key contributors to failed prosecutions in such cases. This is in relation to the High Court's acquittal of Abubaker Kalungi, who was accused of murdering former police officer Muhammad Kirumira in 2018. Justice Margaret Mutonyi acquitted Kalungi on grounds that prosecution had failed to prove that he participated in the assassination in Wakiso district.