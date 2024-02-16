Experts ask for improved support for children with cancer

Organizations supporting children with cancer have called for increased support to ensure improved quality of treatment and care for children with cancer. This call comes as the world celebrated International Childhood Cancer Day held every 15th February. Bless a Child Foundation and Global HOPE, the Pediatric Hematology & Oncology unit under Mulago Hospital, argue that there are several unique challenges and inequalities faced by children and adolescents with cancer that must be addressed. They maintain that the chances of survival for childhood cancer patients should not be determined by their geographical location.