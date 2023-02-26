Experts are at high cost of cancer treatment

Makerere University experts have unveiled a new report that shows that the high cost of Cancer treatment is now a major hindrance to achieving quality care. The report shows that the country was registering 300 cases per 1,000 people in the population, meaning more people are likely to get cancer. Patients are being made to pay between 300,000 shillings and 800,000 per visit to the cancer institute. They want policymakers to provide adequate financial protection, such as health insurance plans, especially for cancer patients.