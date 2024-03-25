Ex-Minister Kituttu thanks President, promises NRM support in Manafwa

Days after she was dropped from the cabinet, Manafwa residents still turned up in droves to meet outgoing Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Dr. Mary Gorreti Kituttu, as the area marked Women's Day. In her speech, the minister thanked the president for trusting her to serve in the cabinet and pledged to continue campaigning for the NRM among the people of Manafwa. The celebrations, held at Butiru town council, also saw women's groups given gift hampers to help them start small business entities of their own.