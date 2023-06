Evelyn Zalwango persevered to build her furniture business

Discovering one’s passion in life and turning it into a money-minting enterprise is no mean feat. History is full of people who have tried their hand at a number of businesses, failed, and did not rise again. GILLIAN NANTUME spoke to Evelyn Zalwango, a carpenter who has stared failure in the face but lived to tell the tale of how she overcame it, to succeed in her field.