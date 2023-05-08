European Union provides civil society with Shs 63.7Bn

The European Union and German government have provided 63.7 Billion shillings to support civil Society in Uganda with the second phase of funding aimed at building their capacities and helping improve the relationship between civil society and government. The funding will help improve accountability and fight corruption among the government institutions and over 150 National and local civil societies are going to benefit from the fund for the next 5 years focused on children, persons with disabilities and women.