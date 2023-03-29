EU to give shs61bn to support Uganda’s refugee response

The European Union is ready to give an additional 15 Million Euros, the equivalent of 61 billion shillings to support Uganda’s refugee response. The EU representative to Uganda made the announcement during a joint visit with UNHCR officials to the Nakivale Refugee Settlement, in Isingiro district. The visit was aimed at reaffirming the appreciation of the EU and UNHCR towards Uganda’s open-door policy for refugees and the country’s leadership in promoting refugee inclusion. Over 1.5 million refugees currently live in Uganda. However since the beginning of this year, more than 17,000 people have entered the country seeking refuge from conflict situations in the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.