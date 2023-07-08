EU supports moves to boost agriculture in Karamoja

The European Union through the Food and Agricultural Organization, FAO, has donated plant health clinic kits to 9 districts in the Karamoja sub-region. The plant health clinic kits will be used to monitor and observe the likelihood of outbreaks of crops and livestock pests in the region. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the central government is implementing the National Development Plan 3 in the Karamoja sub-region with an emphasis on Agro-industrialization to boost the region. The kits will be installed in Napak, Kotido, Abim and Moroto among others.