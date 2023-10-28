EU supports move to improve power distribution

The Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) has commenced the implementation of an online tool it has been developing to enhance hydropower production in the country. This tool, known as the Operational Decision Support System for Hydro Power, has been in development since last year with the objective of optimizing hydropower production along the River Nile in all of the country's hydropower plants. One of the critical functions of this tool is the ability to forecast and thoroughly analyze all factors affecting power production up to nine months in advance, ensuring a constant supply of electricity to Ugandans.