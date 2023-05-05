EU honors Ugandan journalists for role in human rights coverage

As part of commemorations to mark World Press Freedom Day, the European Union in Uganda has recognised journalists who have led the fight for human rights in Uganda. Among those recognised are freelance journalist and lawyer Agatha Atuhaire, investigative journalist Solomon Serwanja as well as filmmaker and media activist Richard Lusimbo. Karin Boven the Netherland Ambassador to Uganda observed that the European Union human rights awards are a reminder of the commitment the union has made towards protecting and defending human rights and fundamental freedoms worldwide.