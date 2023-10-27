EU ambassador asks students to utilise scholarship opportunity

The European Ambassador to Uganda, Jan Sadek, has urged Ugandan students and professionals to seize the opportunity provided by mobility scholarships funded by the European Union to advance their studies. The ambassador spoke at a session organized by the African Students and Alumni Forum in collaboration with the EU delegation in Uganda, aimed at promoting the opportunities available through EU support for education in Uganda. He mentioned that the session was designed to provide guidance on the criteria for successful applications and to streamline the process.