Ethiopia’s Oromo community celebrates colorful thanksgiving

Hundreds of Ethiopians from the Oromo community living in Uganda have celebrated the Irreecha festival. The festival is celebrated every year to mark the end of the dark rainy season and the beginning of a warmer sunnier season. The Oromo people celebrate Irreecha to thank God for moderate rains, good weather, and above all plentiful harvest. We caught up with the celebrations in Kampala.