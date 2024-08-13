Establishment of oil palm nursery beds starts in Sango-Bay

The oil palm growing project in the Sango-bay estate in Kyotera district started with the clearing of bushes, the establishment of an oil palm nursery bed, and the construction of access roads on a 22,000-hectare piece of land. The government through its entity Oil Palm Uganda Limited signed an agreement with BIDCO and oil palm growing was supposed to start in Sango-bay estates in 2017 but the program got stuck with claims of some people owning this government land.