Eskom Uganda Ltd hands over Nalubaale dam after 20 years

Eskom Uganda Ltd has today formally handed over operations and maintenance of the 380 megawatts Nalubaale and Kiira Power Stations to the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL). This comes at the end of Eskom's 20-year concession that will come to its natural end on March 31st, 2023.