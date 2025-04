Eron Kiiza breaks silence after release from prison

A week after his release from prison, Kampala lawyer Eron Kiiza today made his first public appearance and admitted that he was mistreated in the lead-up to his detention at Kitalya Prison in January. Kiiza was at the High Court today for the bail application hearing of his clients, Dr. Kizza Besigye and Dr. Obeid Lutale. We have more in this report, where we’ve also learned that Kiiza is planning to write about his tribulations.