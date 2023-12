Erias Lukwago laments FDC split at Sam Kalega Njuba memorial

Erias Lukwago, the president of the Katonga faction of the Forum for Democratic Change, suggests that party founder member Sam Kalega Njuba would be distressed by the events leading to the organization's split. This sentiment was expressed during a memorial service and book launch on the tenth anniversary of Njuba's death, attended by party members, friends, and family.