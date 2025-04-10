ERA mentors schoolgirls to boost female participation in STEM

A recent report on entrepreneurship shows that women-led businesses thrive in wholesale and retail trade better than male-led ones. However, women’s participation in sectors like construction remains low, at just 1.5 percent. To bridge this gap, the Electricity Regulatory Authority is conducting mentorship programs in schools to encourage more girls to take up STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics — to increase female representation in the energy sector in the future.