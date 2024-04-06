ERA advocates for licensed electricians after tragic UPDF officer electrocution Incident

By Sudhir Byaruhanga More by this Author

On Monday, tragedy struck as news spread of the untimely death of former UPDF Air Force deputy commander Brigadier General, Stephen Kiggundu, who was electrocuted in his bathroom at home. The Ugandan army confirmed the shocking incident.

John Julius Wandera, the Director for Corporate and Consumer Affairs at the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), emphasized the importance of using licensed technicians for electrical work. He stated, "Using unlicensed electricians is perilous."

Wandera elaborated on ERA's regulations, highlighting the Installation Permits Regulation that defines qualifications and classes for wiring work. He emphasized the necessity of having wiring done by qualified electricians certified by ERA.

Dan Mauso, a licensed electrician, stressed the significance of proper earthing to prevent electric shocks.

"Earthing acts as the shock absorber, neutralizing power leakages,” he explains.

Advertisement

Mauso also addressed common issues, noting that electricity shocks often occur due to broken earth wires. He advised that all house connections with appliances should have an earth line to mitigate risks.

ERA's response to malfunctions resulting from poor electrical work involves summoning the responsible parties for a hearing. Wandera mentioned,

"Their permit will not be renewed as an immediate punishment,” Wandera mentioned.

In case of minor short circuits at home, Wandera advised seeking assistance from licensed professionals listed on ERA's website. He also recommended regular maintenance checks by qualified electricians every five years for safety purposes.

The incident involving Brigadier General Kiggundu serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to safety regulations and using licensed electricians for electrical installations and maintenance.