Equity bank continues to back leadership in scholars

The banking sector has been encouraged to play a more critical role in skilling and empowering the youth so as to adequately prepare them for the job market. According to Anthony Kituuka, the managing director of Equity Bank Uganda, there’s a need to empower the youth by giving them opportunities to interact and experience the various segments of the job market that they have set their sights on, especially through offering them internships. Kituuka was speaking at the commissioning of the second Equity Leaders Programme, which offers internship and training opportunities for young people seeking to join the world of banking.